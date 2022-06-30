Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Expands By 4,308.3%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 4,308.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $246.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAQC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 100.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 698,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

