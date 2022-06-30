Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Expands By 2,500.0%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 356,927 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RSF opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

