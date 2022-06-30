Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Expands By 4,085.0%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,582,600 shares, a growth of 4,085.0% from the May 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.