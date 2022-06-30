Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Expands By 4,085.0%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,582,600 shares, a growth of 4,085.0% from the May 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

