Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Decreases By 53.8%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TSR alerts:

Shares of TSRI opened at $7.56 on Thursday. TSR has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 7.11%.

TSR Company Profile (Get Rating)

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.