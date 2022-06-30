Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Expands By 100.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the May 31st total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,732,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VGLT stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

