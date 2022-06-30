Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Expands By 100.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the May 31st total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,732,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VGLT stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $93.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.