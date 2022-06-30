Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declines By 76.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,094,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,436,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,234,000 after buying an additional 2,786,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,242,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after buying an additional 1,812,754 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,268 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,590,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 783.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,064 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.