Short Interest in VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Rises By 179.5%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.0 days.
VGPBF opened at $178.18 on Thursday. VGP has a 52 week low of $178.18 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.20.
VGP Company Profile (Get Rating)
