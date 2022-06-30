Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Decreases By 65.4%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 1,973,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

