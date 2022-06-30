Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Decreases By 65.4%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 1,973,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $13.84.
About Vivendi (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVEF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.