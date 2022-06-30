Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Decreases By 73.1%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 13.98 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 13.95 and a 1-year high of 26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is 17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.5574 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

