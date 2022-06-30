Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Decreases By 90.9%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WALD opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.