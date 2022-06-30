Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Drops By 76.5%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFAFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wesfarmers in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

