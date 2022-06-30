Short Interest in Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Grows By 800.0%

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of WIHLY stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.1645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. As of December 31, 2021, its property portfolio consisted of 299 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 2,143,000 square meters.

