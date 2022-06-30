Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Declines By 75.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15. XOMA has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

