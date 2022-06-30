Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.03

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.03 and last traded at C$31.38, with a volume of 75175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.5683863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total value of C$66,991.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

