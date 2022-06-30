Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 365 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

