Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

