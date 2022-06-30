Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.