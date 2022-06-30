Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

VFH stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

