Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

