Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 410,575 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 48,862 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

