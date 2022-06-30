Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.