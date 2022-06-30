Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

