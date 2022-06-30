Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

