Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

