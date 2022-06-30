Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 244,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

