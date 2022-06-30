Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of SIG opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

