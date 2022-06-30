Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.63

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.63 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 91.80 ($1.13). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,837,027 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

