SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Lowered to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.