SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Lowered to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
SITC opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SITE Centers (Get Rating)
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.