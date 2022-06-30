Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $15,587,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

