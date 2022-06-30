SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

SGH stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.