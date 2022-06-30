SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $32.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGH. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

