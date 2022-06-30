SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

