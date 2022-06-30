Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

