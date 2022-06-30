South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.75.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

