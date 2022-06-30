SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SDY opened at $119.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

