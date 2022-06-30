Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given New GBX 237 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 347 ($4.26) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 236 ($2.90) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £946.86 million and a PE ratio of -98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

