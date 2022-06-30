Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.