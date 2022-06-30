Spire Wealth Management Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,132 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,416 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DUSA opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.