Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 219,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

