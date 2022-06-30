Spire Wealth Management Purchases 9,258 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $723,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 932.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,200,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

