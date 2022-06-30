Spire Wealth Management Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $150.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $154.18. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

