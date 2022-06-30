Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

