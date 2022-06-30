Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $23.49. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 47,849 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

