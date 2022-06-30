Splinterlands (SPS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00182255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.01366509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00095463 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016016 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

