Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading Down 1.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.86 and last traded at $104.21. 5,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,974,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

