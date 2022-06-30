Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.54. 19,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 707,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Specifically, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,719. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 1,243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.