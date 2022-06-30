SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells $684,452.20 in Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

