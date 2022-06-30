SSE (LON:SSE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSE. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.44) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.99) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,843.43 ($22.62).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,650.50 ($20.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,777.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.56. The company has a market capitalization of £17.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75).

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.54), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,272,372.91). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.68) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,956.53).

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.