St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

