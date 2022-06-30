Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

NYSE:SWK opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

